Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 20,356 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 155.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,416 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Brinker International worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Brinker International by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 337 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $181.01 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $182.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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