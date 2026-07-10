Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 59,154 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,883 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company's stock.

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Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.51 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company's revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Element Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESI

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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