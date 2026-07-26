Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Get FormFactor alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FormFactor by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,442,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 435,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,805,088.45. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here