Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 31,892 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,892 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,416.70 and a beta of 1.76. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The company had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vishay Intertechnology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vishay Intertechnology wasn't on the list.

While Vishay Intertechnology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here