Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Plexus were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 583.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average is $233.09. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $307.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Plexus's revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Plexus

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q3 results beat expectations: Plexus reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.32 per share, above the $2.10 consensus estimate and up from $1.90 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $1.31 billion exceeded expectations by about $80 million. Plexus Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Plexus reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.32 per share, above the $2.10 consensus estimate and up from $1.90 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $1.31 billion exceeded expectations by about $80 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong growth and optimistic outlook: Revenue increased roughly 28% year over year, while management issued fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the $2.09 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was at or above expectations. Plexus Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue increased roughly 28% year over year, while management issued fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.63, well above the $2.09 analyst estimate. Revenue guidance of $1.3-$1.4 billion was at or above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Gross profit rose 27.2% to $131.4 million, operating profit increased 14.3% to $61.3 million, and cash and equivalents climbed 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million. Plexus Q3 2026 Earnings

Gross profit rose 27.2% to $131.4 million, operating profit increased 14.3% to $61.3 million, and cash and equivalents climbed 32.2% year over year to $314.1 million. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings coverage contains differing figures because some reports emphasize non-GAAP results while others cite GAAP results. Investors are likely focusing on the quality of earnings and the gap between adjusted and reported profitability. Key Metrics for Plexus Q3 Earnings

The earnings coverage contains differing figures because some reports emphasize non-GAAP results while others cite GAAP results. Investors are likely focusing on the quality of earnings and the gap between adjusted and reported profitability. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings missed: Reported EPS was $1.58 versus the $2.13 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders fell 4.7% year over year to $43.0 million. This likely offset the adjusted EPS beat. Plexus Quarterly Earnings Results

Reported EPS was $1.58 versus the $2.13 consensus estimate, while net income attributable to common shareholders fell 4.7% year over year to $43.0 million. This likely offset the adjusted EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant reported no insider purchases and 43 insider sales during the past six months, including substantial selling by executives. While these transactions may reflect routine diversification, they could weigh on sentiment. Plexus Insider Trading Activity

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $865,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,423.50. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,183 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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