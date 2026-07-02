Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 260.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company's stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company's stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company's stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $547,521. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.48 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. LivaNova's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Further Reading

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