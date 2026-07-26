Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,586 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 144,850 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $192,948,000 after buying an additional 5,163,806 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $2,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 673.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $135,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.Graphic Packaging's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here