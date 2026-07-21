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Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $42.94 Million Stock Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,431 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 52,763 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Qnity Electronics worth $42,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,226,626,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,057,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,519,000.

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.60. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 11.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Q. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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