Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.29 Million in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company's stock worth $242,830,000 after purchasing an additional 596,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock worth $166,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,635,000 after purchasing an additional 504,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $116,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,296,211.25. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,430,131. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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