Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in IHS Holding Limited $IHS

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,062,053 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,532,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.21% of IHS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in IHS by 545.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,704 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in IHS during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IHS

IHS Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IHS opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. IHS Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,351.44%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.16 million.

About IHS

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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