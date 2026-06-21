Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 127,894 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,180 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marvell Technology worth $145,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,455,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $310.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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