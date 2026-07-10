Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 15,643 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,608 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,401 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company's stock.

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Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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