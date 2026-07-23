Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 16,314 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of HubSpot worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 88.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research raised HubSpot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.63 and a 52-week high of $568.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,270. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $3,654,114. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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