Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 39,524 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,540 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of COPT Defense Properties worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 129,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,513 shares of the company's stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.38.

View Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The business had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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