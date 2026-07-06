Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 42,083 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $61,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,820,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 157,008 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 239,884 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,488,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $205,557,000 after buying an additional 301,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $118.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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