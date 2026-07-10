Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 64,373 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN - Free Report) by 3,811.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,062 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Stride worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Stride by 3.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN

Stride Trading Up 1.3%

LRN opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Stride had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $629.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Stride's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

Further Reading

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