Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 50,604 Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,604 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 64,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Report on COLM

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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