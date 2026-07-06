Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,331 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 85,246 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $47,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after buying an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $820.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $853.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $880.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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