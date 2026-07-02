Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 106,330 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Melius Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $86.70 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $171.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $937,692.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,466,661.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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