Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 14,525 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TFIN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:TFIN opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $83.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,547.80. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. The trade was a 44.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 5.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report).

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