Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,091 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,091 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.17.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,872. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $803,832.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,676,371.84. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,070 shares of company stock worth $4,617,457. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

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