Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 33,519 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,352 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 33,519 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Ossiam raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.9%

SNX stock opened at $250.13 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $296.47. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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