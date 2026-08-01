Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,546 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company's stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,214 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $750.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Up 4.6%

UI stock opened at $557.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $688.39. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $1,099.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.30 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 30.43%.Ubiquiti's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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