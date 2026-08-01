Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $515,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,389 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,242 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $74,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,617 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13,737.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,131 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $40,982,000 after buying an additional 923,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $43,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $5,225,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $3,962,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.74. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $797.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $776.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

Further Reading

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