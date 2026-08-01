Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,405 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.46% of Hubbell worth $119,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Hubbell by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 32,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $472.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $489.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.90. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $403.82 and a 52-week high of $565.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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