Hudson Canyon Capital Management Purchases 36,963 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.3% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 856.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,510 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 641,638 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 593,819 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $4,024,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,548,647 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $145,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 price target , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Article Title

Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Article Title

Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Article Title

Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Negative Sentiment: Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Article Title

Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent pullbacks tied to weaker guidance and investor skepticism, which continues to weigh on the stock despite solid underlying fundamentals. Article Title

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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