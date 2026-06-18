Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 2,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company's stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $374.68 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $398.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.16, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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