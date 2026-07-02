iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,352 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 190,095 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

UBER stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here