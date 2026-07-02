iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 618.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after buying an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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