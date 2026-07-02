iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,513 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 163,994 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Traub Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 250.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $329,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PayPal from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.01.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal from “neutral” to “hold,” which suggests some analysts see limited downside and a more balanced risk/reward setup. The Fly report on Piper Sandler upgrade

Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal from “neutral” to “hold,” which suggests some analysts see limited downside and a more balanced risk/reward setup. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent writeups say PayPal looks cheap on valuation, with forward earnings multiples near the lowest levels in years, which could attract value-oriented investors if execution improves. TipRanks article

Multiple recent writeups say PayPal looks cheap on valuation, with forward earnings multiples near the lowest levels in years, which could attract value-oriented investors if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Commentary also points to PayPal’s cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring as potential margin tailwinds over time, supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary also points to PayPal’s cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring as potential margin tailwinds over time, supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Several sector and comparison pieces this week, including articles on payment peers and fintech valuations, kept PayPal in focus but did not add a clear new catalyst for the stock. Motley Fool comparison

Several sector and comparison pieces this week, including articles on payment peers and fintech valuations, kept PayPal in focus but did not add a clear new catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal is also being discussed as part of broader adoption of AI commerce infrastructure, which could be a long-term positive but is not an immediate earnings driver. Fortune article on AI shopping

PayPal is also being discussed as part of broader adoption of AI commerce infrastructure, which could be a long-term positive but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains high because recent reporting and analysis highlight slowing growth, softer outlooks for Venmo and branded checkout, and pressure on profitability. Quiver Quantitative report

Investor caution remains high because recent reporting and analysis highlight slowing growth, softer outlooks for Venmo and branded checkout, and pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly issued a “sell” rating, adding to the cautious analyst tone and reinforcing worries that estimates may still need to come down. The Globe and Mail report

Goldman Sachs reportedly issued a “sell” rating, adding to the cautious analyst tone and reinforcing worries that estimates may still need to come down. Negative Sentiment: Another recent market note said PayPal fell as the broader market gained, underscoring that investors are still skeptical about the turnaround story. Yahoo Finance market recap

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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