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iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
Zoetis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • iA Global Asset Management boosted its Zoetis stake by 798.4% in the first quarter, ending with 47,327 shares valued at about $5.6 million. The filing adds to evidence that institutional investors still hold a very large 92.8% ownership position in the company.
  • Several Zoetis insiders bought shares recently, including directors Michael B. McCallister and Paul Bisaro. Insider purchases totaled 11,650 shares over the last 90 days, suggesting some internal confidence despite recent stock weakness.
  • Zoetis reported mixed fundamentals: quarterly EPS and revenue both came in slightly below expectations, while analysts have been trimming price targets and keeping a cautious consensus view. Shares also trade near their 52-week low, even as the company maintains a 2.9% dividend yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Zoetis.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 798.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,327 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $161.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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