iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in F5, Inc. $FFIV

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,357 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in F5 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in F5 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $424.18 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $427.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.07 and a 200-day moving average of $311.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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