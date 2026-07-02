iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express Company $AXP

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,330 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to strong-buy , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from neutral to , which likely boosted investor confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new Restaurant Academy to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Article Title

American Express and Resy, with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, launched a new to train restaurant leaders, reinforcing the company’s brand relationships in dining and hospitality. Positive Sentiment: American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders redeem points through Apple Pay , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Article Title

American Express expanded its Membership Rewards usefulness by letting U.S. cardholders , a move that could improve cardholder engagement and loyalty. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s growth, resilience, and long-term appeal , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted American Express’s , including commentary that the company remains one of Warren Buffett’s oldest stock picks, helping reinforce a premium valuation narrative. Neutral Sentiment: A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Article Title

A fast-company article said Amex wants to help the restaurant industry solve management problems, but it read more like a brand/industry profile than a direct earnings or revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One note also mentioned a price target increase from BTIG, but the firm kept a sell rating, making the signal mixed rather than clearly positive.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $347.52 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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