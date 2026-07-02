iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,850 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $667,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $264.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.23 and a 1 year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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