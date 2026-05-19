iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,415 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,487 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 39,716 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,063 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,298 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. President Capital increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Down 1.5%

EBAY stock opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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