iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,914 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ulta’s loyalty ecosystem remains a major strength, with management saying more than 95% of sales come from members, highlighting strong customer retention and personalization potential. Business Insider article

Ulta’s loyalty ecosystem remains a major strength, with management saying more than 95% of sales come from members, highlighting strong customer retention and personalization potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Ulta’s recent 52-week low may be close to a “buy zone,” suggesting fundamentals could support the stock despite weak technicals. Barchart article

Analysts note Ulta’s recent 52-week low may be close to a “buy zone,” suggesting fundamentals could support the stock despite weak technicals. Neutral Sentiment: Ulta continues opening and promoting stores and products, which signals ongoing brand activity but is not a major catalyst on its own. Yahoo article

Ulta continues opening and promoting stores and products, which signals ongoing brand activity but is not a major catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Target plans to replace Ulta Beauty shop-in-shops with its own Beauty Studio in 600+ stores, which could reduce Ulta’s exposure to Target shoppers and trim a meaningful partnership channel. USA Today article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $454.78 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.60 and a 1 year high of $714.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $497.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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