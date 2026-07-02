iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Moody's were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody's by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Moody's by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Moody's by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Moody's by 0.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody's

Insider Activity

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,067,397.71. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $468.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. Moody's Corporation has a 1-year low of $402.28 and a 1-year high of $546.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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