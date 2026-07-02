iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $246.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.64, a PEG ratio of 247.03 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $276.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $11,001,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,112 shares of company stock valued at $121,310,716. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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