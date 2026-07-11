Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 13,116 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Mastercard were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $526.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $499.66 and its 200 day moving average is $517.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Mastercard to strong-buy , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Barclays upgraded Mastercard to , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M) , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Mastercard (MA) Launches AP4M To Bring AI Agent Payments Onchain

Mastercard launched , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. VEON (VEON), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Expand Financial Services

Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness.

Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself.

An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point.

Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns around stablecoin competition, regulatory fee pressure, and alternative payment rails could pressure legacy card-network stocks like Mastercard and Visa.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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