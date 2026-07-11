Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $482,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $435.14 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $354.07 and its 200-day moving average is $218.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,916,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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