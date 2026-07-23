IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of IDEX worth $41,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in IDEX by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,172,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $564,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,976,856 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $351,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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