IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in IDEX were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Down 1.7%

IEX stock opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $231.70. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $218.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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