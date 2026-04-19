IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in IDEX were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,477,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,054,348,000 after acquiring an additional 211,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $513,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913,157 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $311,385,000 after acquiring an additional 146,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $205.69 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $882.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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