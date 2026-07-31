IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,654 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $68,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6,753.3% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 99,794 shares of the company's stock worth $56,074,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company's stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $558.80 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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