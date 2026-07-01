IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,719 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.86. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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