IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $34.65 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 429.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,169 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 183,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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