IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $65.51 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,102 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $65,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,866,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,507,727,000 after acquiring an additional 927,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong.

Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue.

The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Article Title

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow.

Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Oracle warned that gross margins may step down as it ramps data-center buildout, adding to worries that strong AI growth may come with lower near-term profitability.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here