IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $66.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,320 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HD opened at $351.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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