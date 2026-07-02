IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,768 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,170 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $900,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 140.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $916,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cigna Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $450,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $332.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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