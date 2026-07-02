IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after buying an additional 261,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,770,000 after buying an additional 253,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,808,527.05. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 85,939 shares of company stock worth $133,279,108 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,331.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,547.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,256.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $686.87 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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